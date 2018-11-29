[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jim Kelly's doctors hope this surgery will be the last one he needs

Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had another surgery on his jaw Wednesday. His wife, Jill, wrote online that doctors told them this could be the last surgery Kelly needs.

"Thumbs up... For hand holding, Lavender hospital gowns, Blue hair nets... And the doctors telling us that this should be Jim’s last surgery," Jill Kelly wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for praying us through. Your love, encouragement, and prayer support have blessed us beyond measure."

Kelly was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw in 2013. He had a long surgery in March to reconstruct part of his upper jaw after his second recurrence of cancer, but it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Kelly was given the given the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in July.

Shaq Lawson shares own cautionary tale with McKinley students: One Buffalo high school student asked Lawson, "If you never went to that military school, where do you think you would be right now?" Lawson took a deep breath and replied, "Either in jail, dead or selling something." He shared stories of his upbringing with students this week and told them about overcoming adversity. McKinley principal Marck Abraham was impressed: "I really appreciated the transparency and the realness of it to say, ‘Hey, I'm a human being just like you. I have the same background just like you. I had to believe that I could do this, I had to work hard and put all of those things in place so that I can achieve a level of success.' "

Bills-Dolphins Scouting Report: LeSean McCoy has run hot and cold against Miami, but he'll get another meeting with his friend Frank Gore, a fellow veteran running back whom McCoy looks up to.

With Sabres on hot streak, count Sean McDermott and Josh Allen among their fans: "It was electric," Allen said of the atmosphere at KeyBank Center. The Bills and Sabres have combined to win their last 12 games.

Bills' pass rush has impressive effort against Jaguars: The Bills pressured Jags QB Blake Bortles on 12 of his 31 dropbacks, lifting their pass-rush ranking back into the top 10.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.