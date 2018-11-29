Bills' Robert Foster pays it forward for young fan at mall

The Buffalo News has asked fans to share with us their interactions with Bills players in their own words. This is part of a continuing series.

Lori Stearns, from West Seneca, and her 14-year-old son, Mikey, got a surprise from new Bills wide receiver Robert Foster at the Galleria on Wednesday. Stearns posted her story on Facebook and confirmed its authenticity. Inspired by Foster, Stearns said she and her family are hoping to help a family in need during the holidays.

"OK, so this just happened ... while laying on the warm comfy couch, my son informs me that the 'must-have' sneakers that he’s been wanting were on sale, so we call Foot Locker at the Galleria and they say they have one pair left.

"I’m like, OK, we’re on our way. Get to the store just to find out they just sold them. Crabby mom kicks info full gear while Mikey is trying on a different size. While this is all going on, some guy waiting to cash out asked me if I liked the sneakers ... I was like ummmm no way they are $200!!! He then comes over to Mikey and tells him they were on him.

"We were both saying, no that’s OK, but he was insisting ... the salesman took the sneakers to the register and the generous stranger, who then informed us that he was No. 16 Robert Foster for the Bills, shook Mikey’s hand and said he was paying it forward!

"Totally made our night and Christmas more special !!! What a wonderful man !!!"