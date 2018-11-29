Bandits sign two first-round draft picks

The Bandits continued their flurry of signings in advance of the start of training camp Saturday, agreeing to terms with first-round draft picks Matt Gilray and Ian MacKay. The team also re-signed forward Chase Fraser. All were one-year deals.

Gilray, a transition player, was selected by the Bandits third overall in the National Lacrosse League Entry draft in September. In 53 games at Bucknell, Gilray had 10 points (five goals and five assists) and recorded 149 ground balls. He was the team captain as a junior and senior.

MacKay was selected fourth overall in the NLL draft. In four years at the University of Vermont, he had 230 points (150 goals and 80) assists in 62 games and was captain in 2017 and 2018. He was named the America East Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 and conference rookie of the year in 2014.

Fraser returns to the Bandits after appearing in nine games and posting 14 points (eight goals, six assists) last season.

The team also released its revised schedule after the league extended the regular season by a week after canceling the first two games because of a labor dispute. The Dec. 8 game at San Diego will now be played as the regular season finale on April 27.