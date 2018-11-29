Andy Shauf to perform at the Tralf Music Hall

Indie up-and-comer Andy Shauf will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.).

The Saskatchewan native continues to tour in support of his 2016 breakthrough release, the loose concept-record "The Party." Shauf's tender and intimate style recalls the likes of Elliot Smith, Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman.

The singer-songwriter has remained busy while working on the follow-up to "The Party." His side project Foxwarren recently announced the release of its self-titled debut album, a collection of harmony-heavy, pastoral indie-rock.

Finger-picking folk artist Haley Heynderickx will open the show.

Advance tickets are $20 and go on sale at noon Nov. 30 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 852-2860