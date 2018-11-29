14-year-old Genesee County girl, alleged abductor located in Pa.

An Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old Genesee County girl has been cancelled.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported that the girl, of Byron, was located and was safe and unharmed, according to a tweet from the State Police.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found with Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, the 22-year-old man police suspected of having allegedly abducted the girl.

Pennsylvania State Police located Torres-Acevedo and the girl together in Mansfield, Pa., the Sheriff's Office said. Mansfield is about 122 miles from Byron in travel distance.

The Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old girl was transported to Genesee County and Torres-Acevedo was held in custody by Pennsylvania State Police on warrants he has in New York State, pending extradition proceedings.

The Sheriff's Office was continuing an investigation, along with State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

The Sheriff's Office said charges against Torres-Acevedo are pending.