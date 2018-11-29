'Elders' forum Saturday will address community issues

The annual Convening of the Elders sponsored by UMOJA Inc. will take place Saturday in the Alphonso “Rafi” Greene Jr. Masten Resource Center, 1423 Fillmore Ave.

This year's "Masters' Class" features 1,071 years of collective wisdom from presenters ranging from former Assembly Deputy Speaker Arthur O. Eve and L. Nathan Hare, executive director of the Community Action Organization of Erie County, to Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie, former Common Council Member Charley H. Fisher III and former County Legislator Roger Blackwell. Samuel L. Radford III will moderate.

Brunch begins at noon with presentations addressing community issues starting at 1 p.m. Admission is free.