ZIEMBA, David

ZIEMBA - David Age 70, most recently of Lincolnton, NC, formerly of Abingdon, MD, Sicklerville, NJ, Cooper City, FL, Houston, TX, Medina, OH, and Buffalo, NY. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Jane (Crea) Ziemba; two children, Christine M. Ziemba-Tolbert (Dee), of Lincolnton, NC, and Robert J. Ziemba (Shannon), of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Valerie and Jillian Ziemba, of Raleigh; and a sister, Rosalie A. Opolka (Richard), of Kenmore, NY. David spent 46 1/2 years as a reinforcing bar detailer, and the last 16 plus were spent with Victory Steel (an affiliate of Re-Steel) in Baltimore, MD. David is a member of Marvin UMC in Lincolnton, NC, and a former member of Union Chapel UMC in Joppa, MD. David was a graduate of Fenn College of Engineering at Cleveland State University (Cleveland, OH).