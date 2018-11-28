Youngstown man given chance to avoid prison in teen sexting case

A man who texted photos of his private parts to a teenage girl was placed on six months of interim probation Wednesday, pending a final decision on sentencing.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon warned Vincent G. Gregg that if he wants to avoid a prison term of up to four years, he must be "100 percent compliant" with probation rules.

Gregg, 29, of Main Street, Youngstown, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to a reduced charge of attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. The photos were sent between October 2017 and April 2018. Gregg will have to register as a sex offender.

Sheldon read aloud from a probation report that quoted the girl as saying she wants Gregg "to get into enough trouble that people realize what he did was wrong."