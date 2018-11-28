With Sabres in the playoff hunt, count Sean McDermott among their fans

Last January when the Bills broke the 17-year playoff drought, Sabres coach Phil Housley and his players were effusive in their praise and talked of wanting to experience the same thing and end the Sabres' struggles.

With the Sabres' having tied a franchise-record 10-game winning streak, Bills coach Sean McDermott is returning the sentiment — and feeling the #Buffalove.

"Last night, I was there through regulation (on TV), and after that I had some things to do," McDermott said Wednesday. "Another great win for the Sabres."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he was at the game at KeyBank Center. "It was electric," Allen told reporters. "They’re really exciting to watch and it’s awesome to see this city rally behind them."

The Sabres head to Tampa Bay on Thursday night and then play Florida in Friday. The Bills visit the Dolphins on Sunday.

"It’ll be a great Buffalo weekend in Florida," McDermott said. "The energy around our city because of what Phil [Housley] and Jason [Botterill] have done over there, and their players and that organization and team, and what we’re doing with these young players. ... I think there’s great excitement around our city right now for sports in Buffalo."