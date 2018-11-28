Heavy snow prompts travel advisories in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

As the snow continues to fall throughout Western New York, travel advisories have been issued in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Many schools were closed today throughout the Southern Tier, and wind-whipped snow is expected to continue today.

In southern Erie County as well as Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, a winter storm warning remains posted through 6 p.m.

Forecasters said wind gusts as high as 40 mph were expected and additional snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

"Greatest accumulations across higher terrain inland from Lake Erie," the weather service said. "Travel will be very difficult."

Forecasters said the heaviest snows will fall in relatively narrow bands.

Allegany County was under its own winter weather advisory, with snow and blowing snow expected, and up to 4 inches more snow forecast.

Chances for snow continue across the region tonight into early Thursday. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the lower 30s with daytime highs in the mid-30s forecast on Thursday.

Areas south of Buffalo scored the biggest accumulations through early today.

As of early this morning, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport logged 5.9 inches of snow, the weather service reported.

To date, this month is Buffalo's coldest November since 1976, and the eighth coldest on record, weather service records show.

The average temperature of 35.9 degrees for November 2018 is unlikely to budge to much over its last three days.

Thus far, there have been 22 days below average for temperature this month. Only 5 days have been above-average.

High temperatures are forecast in the mid 30s today and Thursday and the high 30s by Friday. Overnight lows are generally expected in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Forecasts suggest there could be a warmup in the offing for the weekend. Temperatures could get into the mid-40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. Rain is likely later Saturday and Sunday.