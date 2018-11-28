WILKINS, Bettye Lou (Hill)

November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Lee Wilkins; loving mother of David Lee (Sandra) Wilkins, Ernie Grinnage, Christopher Wilkins, Theresa Wilkins, Barbara Bell and family; predeceased by two daughters and four sons; dear grandmother of several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara Minor, Doris Baker and the late Pearl. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 - 11 AM at the Holy Ghost Temple, 159 Grider Steet, Buffalo, NY 14215, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Arrangements by The Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at: www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com