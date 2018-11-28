UPLINGER, Donald E.

UPLINGER - Donald E. Age 84 of the City of Tonawanda, November 23, 2018. Husband of 49 years to Sandra L. (nee Garrity) Uplinger; father of Steven (Colleen) Uplinger, Victoria (Anthony) Melchiorre and Thomas Uplinger; grandfather of Trista, Troy, Ty and Zachary; son of the late Lloyd and Margaret Uplinger and brother of Shirley Uplinger. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Donald was a 1952 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was also Past President of Mullen School PTA and a Cub Scout Master of Pack 571. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday (December 1) from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM Saturday evening following the visitation. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com