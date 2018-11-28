Unlicensed driver charged in hit-run crash after fleeing from police

Niagara Falls police arrested a Fourth Street man Tuesday morning following a brief pursuit after an officer tried to stop a car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash a day earlier.

Claude J. Wilson, 41, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations, according to a city police report.

An officer spotted the 2004 Chevrolet Lumina at about 9:20 a.m. near 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. The vehicle "fit the exact description" of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday near Pierce Avenue and 22nd Street, according to the report.

The vehicle was located in an alley in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue. Wilson, whose driver's license was suspended in August 2013, was arrested a short time later near South Avenue and 18th Street.