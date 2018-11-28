UB wrestlers fall to Michigan State

Derek Spann (133 pounds), Alex Smythe (157), Brett Perry (197) and Jake Gunning (285) all won by decisions for the University at Buffalo in a 28-12 loss to Michigan State in their dual wrestling match in East Lansing, Mich.

Gunning, ranked No. 18 in the nation, defeated Christian Rebottaro of the Spartans, 7-4.

Two ranked Michigan State wrestlers, No. 10 RayVon Foley at 125 pounds and No. 15 Cameron Caffey 1t 184 won by major decisions of their UB opponents.

The outcome ended UB's three-match win streak. The Bulls will next wrestle at Binghamton on Dec. 6.