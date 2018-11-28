Share this article

Lewiston residents arrested after allegedly supplying alcohol to minors

Two Lewiston residents were charged after being accused of supplying alcohol to minors, according to State Police.

Gary E. Sullo, 53, and Jessica M. Long, 39, were arrested Wednesday by troopers from the Niagara barracks.

Sullo was investigated on a complaint he allegedly supplied alcohol to youths under 17, on multiple occasions from December 2016 to July 2018.

Sullo was charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, State Police said.

Long was investigated on a complaint she allegedly supplied alcohol to youths under 17 in April.

She was charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, according to State Police.

Sullo and Long were arraigned in Lewiston Town Court, State Police said.

