Tim Hortons picks Orchard Park location for Snowbits giveaway

Remember how Dr. Seuss' The Grinch witnessed his heart grow three sizes in one day? Tim Hortons is doing something similar with its Timbits, just without the green fur and innate pessimism.

The international coffee chain has picked three United States locations - including the Tim Hortons at 5945 Big Tree Road in Orchard Park - for a giveaway of Snowbits, or Timbits three times their original size, covered in powdered sugar.

On Dec. 1, the first 12 customers who ask for Snowbits at the Orchard Park location will receive a two-pack wrapped festively, free of charge. The Big Tree Road Tim Hortons is open 24 hours on Saturday, which will make attaining these over-sized desserts a challenge.

A press release suggested a few different uses for these doughnut balls: "They can be used just like snowballs to make a snowman, thrown in a friendly Snowbit fight, or as a treat with Tim Hortons new hot chocolate line-up."

Personally, I'd suggest simply eating them, but don't let me stand in your way of a good time.

The limited release of the Snowbits are intended to promote the chain's line of holiday items available at all locations, including an array of specialty hot chocolate flavors such as salted caramel, white chocolate, peppermint and Hershey's, as well as peppermint mocha lattes and iced cappuccinos. The Canadian-born chain has also unveiled holiday-themed cups.

*Read more: Tim Hortons in "apostrophe apostasy."