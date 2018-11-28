The bandwagon is filling up: Sabres hit season-high TV rating for 10th straight win

Buffalo Sabres games continue to be the highest-rated prime time programs in Western New York.

The Sabres’ 3-2 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night had a season-high 14.0 rating on MSG, topping the previous season high of 13.8

The rating hit a 17.0 in overtime when Jeff Skinner’s goal gave the team its 10th straight win.

For comparison, NBC’s most popular entertainment program, “This Is Us,” had an 8.6 live rating Tuesday on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and “Rudolph The Red Nose Raindeer” was the night’s most popular CBS program on WIVB-TV (Channel 4) with a 7.2 rating. NBC's "The Voice" had a 6.4 rating on Channel 2 and ABC's "The Conners" had a 5.5 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

It is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to get a live double-digit rating these days, though viewership increases later via On Demand and DVRs.

Of course, Buffalo Bills games are the highest-rated programs here, with all but one this season played on Sunday afternoon.

email: apergament@buffnews.com