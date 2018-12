SPIELMAN, Loretta (Hiem)

97 of Mayville and formerly of Buffalo, died on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in Heritage Green Nursing Home in Greenhurst, NY. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 4 - 9 PM at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville (139 S Erie St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the St Mary of Lourdes RC Church in Mayville. To leave a remembrance or post a condolence to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com.