Six WNY water projects to get $2.7 million in state funds

Several projects in the Southern Tier will receive New York State grants to protect water quality by reducing agricultural runoff among other efforts.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced 54 agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state would receive $16.8 million. Six of them are in Western New York and will receive a total of $2.7 million.

A pair of them will help five farms reduce phosphorus runoff and improve waste management in the Conewango Creek watershed in both Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Awards include $809,370 in Chautauqua County and $779,900 in Cattaraugus County.

Other local awards include: