SINI - Mario J. November 21, 2018. Son of the late Giovanni and Antoinetta Sini; dear brother of Clara (Carl) Buzak, Alfred (Viviana) Sini, Anna Marie (late Eugene) Rose, the late John L. (Mary Helen) Sini and the late Josephine (late Peter) Marino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11 AM. Mario served in the US Navy and the Merchant Marine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA.