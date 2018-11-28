SHOEMAKER, Diane (Haker)

SHOEMAKER - Diane (nee Haker)

November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William Jan Shoemaker; loving mother of Mark E. (Linda) and Dean G. (Tiffany) Shoemaker; grandmother of Gregory W., Michael J. and Isla Shoemaker. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey) on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com.