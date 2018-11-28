REZABEK, Helen (Kinney)

November 26, 2018 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Rezabek Sr.; cherished mother of Chris (late Jim) Hylinger, Donna (Tom) Weise, Judy (Larry) Oufiero, Bill (Lyn), Robert Jr. (Dawn), Joe (Linda), Mary Beth (late Keith) Bakaysa; dear sister of Robert Kinney, Rita (late Norman) Mook, Annie (late James) Schneider and the late James (Nancy) (late Marie) Kinney and Margaret (late James) Hartman; loving Grammie to 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; predeceased by grandchildren Maggie and Robert; also survived by many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Madonna (O'Neill) and William Kinney. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church Friday at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.