Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 28, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A bit of reassurance from comedian Jon Stewart, born on this date in 1962, “I have complete faith in the continued absurdity of whatever’s going on.”

• • •

LATER TODAY – The Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph will offer their annual Peace Pole prayer service at 6:30 p.m. tonight in St. Francis Park, 5229 South Park Ave., Hamburg. To reserve a place at the reception following the service, call 649-1205.

• • •

PICK UP GIFTS – Crafters will offer embroidery, jewelry and other handmade items at a Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wehrle Drive, Clarence. Admission is free. The public is invited.

• • •

CALENDAR DATE – Friday is the deadline for reservations for the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs luncheon, Christmas in the Country, on Dec. 6 in the Columns Restaurant, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for raffles, prizes and a theme basket auction, with lunch at noon. For reservations, call 861-2479.

• • •

SANTA AND MORE – Photos with Santa, wagon rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, an art show, a living Nativity and things to eat are all part of Alden’s 25th annual Christmas in the Park on Saturday. Sponsored by the Alden Chamber of Commerce and the Alden Town Recreation Department, it takes place in Firemen’s Park, Broadway (Route 20) and Church Street, and at several indoor venues.

A Holiday Marketplace in the American Legion Hall, 13143 Broadway, features 20 vendors with specialty foods and crafts from noon to 4:30 p.m. Participating merchants also will offer specials. For more info, call 937-6177 or visit the Alden Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

• • •

MEANWHILE ... – Christmas at the Cabin, a free open house with Santa hosted by the Hamburg Rejuvenation Committee, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Log Cabin, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg. Santa will arrive on a fire truck at 1:30. A magic show featuring Ted Burzynski is at 2:30.

There also will be crafts, refreshments and carolling. For more info, call Town Clerk Cathy Rybczynski at 649-6111, ext. 2360.

• • •

THE GREAT INDOORS – Explore Buffalo opens a series of Inside Tours in December with a visit to Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday. Designed by the architect who planned the United Nations and Lincoln Center in New York City, it is notable for its stained glass.

The tour includes the Cofeld Judaic Museum, which traces the history of the local Jewish community. Photos are permitted. Reservations are encouraged. Tickets are $15, $5 students. Call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Clifford Bell, Brianna Lorefice, Christopher Jacobs, David Kane, Ann Gambino-Cook, Joey Panek, John McFall, Beverly Qualey, Sister Mary Gerard Fredrick, Sister Mary Fredrica Polanski, Sister Mary Dianne Miller, Gretchen Wirth, Susan Staddon, Maxwell Izzo, Joe Mandeville, Bruce Mitchell, Sam Tiranno, Gwen Sweet, Annemarie Danieu, Wally Peters and Guy Scrivo.

