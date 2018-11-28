QUATTRINI, Lillian V. (Carter)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 25, 2018, at age 87, loving mother of Rita (nee Quattrini) Ward and Michael Quattrini; dear grand-mother of Christopher Ward, Danielle Neely and Laura (Michael) McKenzie; proud great-grandmother of Evan, Maryn, Ian, Emma, Luke and Hailey; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (nee Lasky) Carter; devoted first wife of the late Anthony Quattrini. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapels), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (December 1st) from 12 Noon-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com