PURUCKER - Nancy Evelyn Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her adoring family. She is the wife of Gary Purucker of Jupiter, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 1 PM followed by a reception at Old Marsh Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation by check to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. To view a full obituary and offer condolences visit

