Police chief, DA to speak at anti-violence forum in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls Police Superintendent E. Bryan DalPorto and Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek will be the featured speakers Thursday night when Niagara Falls Peacemakers hosts a community anti-violence forum.
The session is set from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave.
Peacemakers is a local citizen group whose goal is to reduce the level of violence in Niagara Falls.
