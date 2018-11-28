PASKER, Jean M. (Drumheller)

November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of William C. Pasker; dear mother of Judy (Joseph) McEvoy, Jean (Mark) Will and William F. (Anne) Pasker; grandmother of Jillian, Shari, Michael, Christopher and Dennis; great-grandmother of Carson, Dalton, Preston and Dominic; sister of the late Dorothy Snell, Richard Drumheller and Effie Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9-11 AM at THE PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) with services to follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared at: www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.