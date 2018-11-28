Niagara County chooses Harrison Place, park restroom for federal funds

A business complex in Lockport, a park in Olcott and two streets in North Tonawanda have been chosen for improvements with federal block grant funds, Niagara County officials announced Tuesday.

Harrison Place, the former Harrison Radiator plant now controlled by the City of Lockport, will receive $172,000 for exterior masonry repair.

The county will spend $150,000 on a handicapped-accessible restroom at Krull Park in Olcott, and $73,535 will be allocated to the City of North Tonawanda for sidewalk repairs and tree planting on Oliver and Webster streets.

"We will literally be laying the groundwork for redevelopment," said County Legislature Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda. "We cannot expect the private sector to invest in places we don’t maintain. We need to be leading the way."