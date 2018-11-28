MULLINS, Michael W.

MULLINS - Michael W. November 21, 2018, age 67, of Sarasota, FL and Buffalo, NY. Longtime caregiver and best friend of Tara Ostrowski; father figure to Jamie J. Camarre, Michelle and Alex Heed; very special dear friend to Jim Joyce; brother of Karen (Larry) Gray; son of the late Anne (Androkovich) and Wayne Mullins; also survived by his longtime employees and many friends. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 and Friday 3-6 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 6 PM. Rev. Todd Blackley officiating. Michael was the owner of Aftercare Nursing Services of Buffalo, NY. Condolences may be shared online at: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.