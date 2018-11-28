MIOSI, Dolores M. (Rantuno)

MIOSI - Dolores M. (nee Rantuno)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank; devoted mother of Frank (Nancy), Carl (Sheri), Dino, and Alan; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lucy Rubino and Amelia Giardina. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the Serenity Mausoleum. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.