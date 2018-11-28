MAZUROWSKI, Robert

MAZUROWSKI - Robert November 25, 2018. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Anna (nee Dombowski) Mazurowski; dearest brother of George (Theresa) Mazurowski, late Anthony Jr. and late Thomas (Maryann) Mazurowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church (corner of Union Rd. & Como Park Blvd., Cheetowaga). The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Sisters Hospital and ask all to pray for Robert. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.