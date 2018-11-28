Man charged with forcing way into Hamlin Park day care

A Buffalo man is due in city court next month to face burglary and menacing charges after police were told he kicked in the door of a day care and chased a woman around.

Holiday Johnson, 56, has been accused of forcing his way into the facility at 376 Florida St. on the afternoon of Nov. 21, according to a Buffalo police report.

The state-licensed facility at that address is Peaches & Cream's, according to the state Office of Children and Family Services.

There were seven or eight children inside at the time who ranged in age from toddlers to middle-school age, according to the report. Johnson was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree menacing and child endangerment.