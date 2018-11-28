Lumber City Winter Walk offers free family fun in North Tonawanda

Downtown North Tonawanda will be packed with free activities between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, as the Lumber City Winter Walk will feature more than 40 events and promotions.

A free shuttle bus will make a circuit of six stops in the business district. Most of the action will be on Oliver and Webster streets.

Offerings will include visits with Santa; concerts by Buffalo Suzuki Strings, a pipe organist and ukulele players; antique fire truck rides; a magic show; and a petting zoo. Also, many local stores will be holding special sales.

The full list of events is online at lumbercitywinterwalk.com.