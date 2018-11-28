Share this article

In this Sept. 2, 2014, photo, SERV Niagara founder Jennifer D'Andrea, center, with Army veterans Michael Kiff, in shorts, and James Kenyon, look over one of the group's veterans' apartments in Lockport. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Lockport organization to offer Christmas aid for veterans

For the fifth consecutive year, SERV Niagara will offer ham dinners and Christmas trees and gifts to veterans in need and their families.

Jennifer O. D'Andrea, the president of the organization, said information about potential recipients should be submitted by Dec. 14. Send the information to her at JDANDREA@SERVniagara.org. Only veterans living in Niagara County are eligible.

The not-for-profit organization's name stands for Support, Empower, Respect Veterans.

It offers temporary apartments for veterans in Lockport and financial and educational programs.

 

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
