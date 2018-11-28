Lockport organization to offer Christmas aid for veterans

For the fifth consecutive year, SERV Niagara will offer ham dinners and Christmas trees and gifts to veterans in need and their families.

Jennifer O. D'Andrea, the president of the organization, said information about potential recipients should be submitted by Dec. 14. Send the information to her at JDANDREA@SERVniagara.org. Only veterans living in Niagara County are eligible.

The not-for-profit organization's name stands for Support, Empower, Respect Veterans.

It offers temporary apartments for veterans in Lockport and financial and educational programs.