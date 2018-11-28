Letter: Writer takes a wrong turn on Potter Road construction

The Nov. 14 letter complaining about the Potter Road construction in South Buffalo was way off the mark.

I have crossed at that intersection of Potter and Woodside for years. Before construction, that intersection was a wide and unsafe expanse when trying to enter or exit Cazenovia Park on foot or by bicycle. Also it was marked as a pedestrian crosswalk that drivers readily ignored. The road construction planners did an excellent job with this new layout.

The narrowing of the street made it a shorter crossing, which is much safer. Another wonderful change is the pedestrian crosswalk has solar-powered signals alerting drivers that someone is about to cross the street and they must stop and yield to pedestrians. It’s the law.

Instead of only driving and complaining about this new intersection reconfiguration, get out of your car and take a walk around it. Maybe then you will appreciate the changes.

As for the congestion the garbage and delivery trucks may cause, I guess drivers will have to display patience for pedestrian safety. If a faster route is the critic’s only concern, I suggest Abbott Road as a viable option.

Matt Whelan

West Seneca