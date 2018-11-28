Letter: Silly anti-Pelosi campaign should never have launched

It’s amusing to hear naïve, newly elected congressmen foolishly flailing at Nancy Pelosi, arguably the best speaker of the House in history. It was disconcerting to think my congressman, the representative for whom I vote every two years, fell into the same inane trap.

The right demonizes the finest leaders the Democrats generate and drums its propaganda into the heads of the voters along with big lies such as “the press is the enemy of the people.”

I am pleased to learn that my representative has decided to support Pelosi. I breathe a sigh of relief that he is not just another monkey dancing to the discordant tune of the Republican organ grinder.

John Marvin

Cheektowaga