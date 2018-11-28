Letter: Court is not without bias, as demonstrated by Ginsburg

I find Chief Justice John Roberts’ recent rebuttal to President Trump’s comments on political bias on the court to be disingenuous at the very least.

Roberts contends that there is no political bias on the high court. One need only look to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s comments to CNN in 2016 to prove him wrong. Several times she was openly critical of a Trump presidency while serving on the court.

Ginsburg’s comments clearly show a bias and it most certainly has to affect her ability to render impartial judgments on matters pertaining to this president and the execution of his constitutional duties.

Being elected or appointed to a court does not automatically imbue that person with any special superpower of keeping personal prejudice out of the deliberative process.

Gary Rog

Hamburg