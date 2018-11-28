LeBLANC, Linda M. (Grzechowiak)

Of Lancaster, NY, November 26, 2018. Beloved wife of Paul J. LeBlanc; dearest mother of Holly (Julian Dickman) and Angela (Michael Bella) LeBlanc; sister of David (Sue Ellen Elvers) Grzechowiak; survived by many friends and family. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a service to follow at 8 PM at THE PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton Street (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. Friends are invited.