Ken-Ton district won't work with town on ice arena project

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District won't partner with the town to build a new recreational facility after state Education Department officials said the project isn't eligible for aid.

Youth hockey proponents have sought improved facilities for years. But critics point to the estimated $8 million pricetag and say road and sewer repairs are a higher priority.

Town and district officials discussed collaborating in hopes state educational aid could cover a portion of the cost. But the state found no demonstrated need for the project, said John Brucato, assistant superintendent for finance.

Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the Town Board by January will vote on hiring a consultant to prepare drawings and a cost analysis on upgrades to Brighton ice arena. A public vote eventually could settle the question.