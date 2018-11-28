KADISH, Melvin "Mendy"

November 26, 2018. Husband of the late Sheila Kadish; loving father of Dale (Candace) and Keith (Pamela) Kadish, and Lisa (Scott) Colby; brother of Sanford Kadish and the late Charlotte Mesches; devoted grandfather of Corey (Megan), Amanda, Jaclyn, Marc, and Courtney Kadish, Tristan and Braden Colby, Angela Golibersuch and Mandy Anstett; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Funeral Services Thursday 10 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. The family will be receiving friends Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM, with a Prayer Service at approximately 7 PM at Lisa and Scott's residence. Condolences at mesnekoff.com