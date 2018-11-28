Bills great Jim Kelly's surgery 'went as planned'

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly took another step in his continued fight with cancer Wednesday.

According to an Instagram post from his wife, Jill, Kelly was in New York City to undergo what doctors have told the family will be his last surgery.

Jill posted that "all went as planned" and that Kelly was in recovery Wednesday evening. Her post included a photo of Kelly giving the thumbs up sign.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH for praying! I’m reading all of your prayer requests and I am praying for you. We are all in this life together! We need each other.

Thankful for you and again...I count it a privilege to talk to God on your behalf."

Kelly has continued to be a visible presence around the Buffalo Bills during his fight, including being on the sidelines for Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field. He most recently had surgery in early September, when doctors said he had a "successful restorative procedure to establish a functional denture fixed to his reconstructed upper jaw."

Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery March 28 at Mount Sinai West under the direction of Dr. Mark Urken for the reconstruction of his upper jaw and the removal of a cancer cell on the right side of his upper jaw. It was his second recurrence of cancer since 2013, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw.