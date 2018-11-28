Jamestown motorist charged with eluding police, drug possession

A motorist who led Jamestown Police on a high-speed chase Tuesday was arrested and charged with reckless driving and marijuana possession, according to Jamestown Police.

An attempt by police to stop Victor J. Cameron, 43, of Jamestown, went awry at 6:40 p.m. when Cameron sped away, committing several additional traffic violations, police said.

Officers stopped his vehicle near 69 Collins Ave.

Cameron resisted arrest after exiting the vehicle, but officers took him into custody, police said.

Cameron was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

Cameron had several different types of pills in his possession when arrested, according to officers.

He was arraigned and held without bail in Jamestown City Jail.