Inmate sentenced in 1991 slaying that sent wrong man to prison

Lamarr Scott confessed at least 10 times to fatally shooting a Buffalo teenager on Aug. 10, 1991, near a Louie’s Hot Dog restaurant on the corner of Bailey and East Delavan Avenues, prosecutors said.

But another man, Valentino Dixon, was convicted in the slaying and sent to prison where he remained until this September when his murder conviction was vacated. The same day Dixon became a free man, Scott, already in prison for another shooting since 1993, pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old Torriano Jackson. Scott pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and third-degree reckless assault.

On Tuesday, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced Scott to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison, which will run concurrently with the 25-to-50-year sentence he is already serving for an unrelated shooting, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Thomas Eoannou, Scott's defense lawyer, said in September that his client agreed to plead guilty, and in return prosecutors wouldn't oppose his request for a prison sentence that runs while he serves his current sentence.

At the September plea hearing, Scott told Eagan what happened at Bailey and East Delavan on that fateful night over 27 years ago.

Scott said a fight broke out and his first reaction was to find a gun Dixon had given him.

"I grabbed the gun," he said in court in September. "I pulled the trigger and all the bullets came out. Unfortunately, Torriano ended up dying."

In asking Eagan to vacate part of Dixon's sentence, prosecutors said Scott had a long history of admitting his guilt.

"Mr. Scott has been confessing to this crime since Aug. 12, 1991," Assistant District Attorney Sara Dee told the court. "He has confessed to this crime in excess of 10 times."

Students from the Georgetown University Prisons and Justice Initiative investigated Dixon's case and made a documentary that many believe helped free Dixon. He also became known for colored pencil drawings of golf courses he created as a prisoner at Wende Correctional Facility.

Flynn's office investigated the case and Flynn consented to an order to vacate the murder and assault convictions against Dixon. Dixon remains convicted on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.