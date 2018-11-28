GONTAREK, Olga O.

GONTAREK - Olga O. November 22, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Arthur J. Kucia; dear mother of Kenneth (Debra) Kucia, Mitchell (Maryanne) Kucia and Susan (Ronald) Wagner; predeceased by three brothers and three sisters; grandmother of Karly, Jamie, Jessica and Lauren; great-grandmother of Noah, Alexander, Tyler, Makenzie and Bryson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share online condolences at: www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.