GEIGER, Suzanne (Dole)

November 22, 2018 of Collins, NY at the age of 82 years. Loving mom of Diane Geiger; dear Grandma of Matt (Jenny) Geiger; daughter of the late Leo and Florence (Thiel) Dole; sister of the late David Dole, Claudia Lewis and Marguerite Snyder. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Langford, NY. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.