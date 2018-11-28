Nov. 8, Buffalo at Montreal: The Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen fires a shot to score the winning goal in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. During the Sabres' 10-game win streak, seven games have gone to overtime.
Nov. 10, Vancouver at Buffalo: Jeff Skinner puts the puck past Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom to cut the Sabres' deficit to 3-2 in the third period.
Nov. 10, Vancouver at Buffalo: Sam Reinhart rips the game-tying goal past Markstrom in the third period at the KeyBank Center. The game would go to the first of three shootouts during the streak.
Nov. 10, Vancouver at Buffalo: Goalie Carter Hutton makes a save against the Canucks' Jake Virtanen. Hutton made 36 saves in the game.
Nov. 10, Vancouver at Buffalo: Sabres fans cheer after Sam Reinhart ties the game in the third period. Buffalo won 4-3 as Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt scored in the shootout.
Nov. 13, Tampa Bay at Buffalo: Sabres players celebrate after right wing Kyle Okposo scored in the second period against the Lightning at KeyBank Center.
Nov. 13, Tampa Bay at Buffalo: Sabres rookie defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) checks Lightning center Cedric Paquette into the boards.
Nov. 13, Tampa Bay at Buffalo: Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton gets hugs from defenseman Zach Bogosian and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen after beating the Lightning 2-1.
Nov. 16, Buffalo at Winnipeg: Kyle Okposo plays the puck along the boards as the Jets' Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine defend at the Bell MTS Place. Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Sabres a 2-1 victory.
Nov. 17, Buffalo at Minnesota: Jack Eichel battles Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon for the puck at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Jason Pominville scored with 1:30 left in the third period to cap a 3-2 comeback win.
Nov. 19, Buffalo at Pittsburgh: The Sabres' Casey Nelson attempts a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh's Tanner Pearson at PPG Paints Arena.
Nov. 19, Buffalo at Pittsburgh: Jack Eichel scores the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Sabres a 5-4 victory over the Penguins.
Nov. 19, Buffalo at Pittsburgh: Jack Eichel celebrates his game-winning goal with Conor Sheary and Rasmus Ristolainen. The Sabres scored the final four goals of the game to overcome a 4-1 deficit as they capped a three-game road trip with another win.
Nov. 21, Philadelphia at Buffalo: Rasmus Ristolainen checks Philadelphia's Sean Couturier in front of the Sabres' net during the second period at KeyBank Center.
Nov. 21, Philadelphia at Buffalo: Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton is congratulated by teammates after stopping 23 of 25 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers.
Nov. 23, Montreal at Buffalo: Casey Mittelstadt scores against Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi as the Sabres' Kyle Okoposo and the Canadiens' Jordie Benn mix it up in front of the net at KeyBank Center.
Nov. 23, Montreal at Buffalo: Zach Bogosian takes a roughing penalty on this check on the Canadiens' Michael Chaput. Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Sabres extended their win streak to eight games with a 3-2 victory.
Nov. 24, Buffalo at Detroit: Tage Thompson battles Detroit's Mike Green for the puck along the boards at Little Caesars Arena. Thompson later scored during a shootout.
Nov. 24, Buffalo at Detroit: Sam Reinhart celebrates his game-winning shootout goal with teammate Jack Eichel after beating the Red Wings 3-2 and extending the win streak to nine games.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Rasmus Ristolainen scores with an amazing move and then a great celebration with his stick to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead on the way to a 3-2 overtime victory to push the streak to 10.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Carter Hutton blanked the Sharks for much of the game before two late goals to force the overtime. The Sabres won, 3-2, on Jeff Skinner's goal to extend the streak to 10 games.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Sabres left winger Jeff Skinner scores in overtime against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones to beat San Jose 3-2 for their tenth win in a row.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Sabres players mob left winger Jeff Skinner after he scored the winning goal in overtime.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton and defenseman Zach Bogosian celebrate an overtime win against San Jose.
Nov. 27, San Jose at Buffalo: Sabres left winger Jeff Skinner throws a stick to fans after scoring in overtime to beat San Jose Sharks 3-2 for the Buffalo's 10 consecutive win.
