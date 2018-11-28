A snow-covered scene at Delaware Park in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Snow-capped dry flowers at Delaware Park in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Snow-covered scene at Delaware Park in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Buffalo History Museum is a backdrop for a snowy scene at Delaware Park in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Snow-covered scene at Delaware Park in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A snow-covered scene on Lincoln Parkway in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A bus picks up a child for school on Carmel Road in Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Water flows over Glen Falls at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Snow covers the grounds at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The view looking down on for the former Goldome Bank building at Main and Huron streets from the Towers at Fountain Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Maintenance workers Mark Swatsworth, left, and Jerry Bruno load a pallet of 50-pound bags of rock salt as it is delivered to the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building on Court Street on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Snow clings to pine needles at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Footprints lead through the snow on the grounds at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
An oak leaf rests on the snow on the grounds at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The view looking down on Fountain Plaza on Main Street from the 17th floor in the Towers at Fountain Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A worker uses a Bobcat to clear snow on Main Street at Huron in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Snow covering the skylight in the lobby of the Towers at Fountain Plaza resembles a giant snowflake on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Snow covers the grounds at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tammi Daugherty of Hanover, Pa., gets a full taste of Buffalo weather as she walks down Main Street on her way to M&T Bank for training on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Snow covers the grounds at Glen Park in Williamsville on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Pedestrians walk through snow-covered trees outside the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library downtown branch on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Pedestrians walk through snow-covered trees outside the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library downtown branch on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A snow-covered tree outside the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library downtown branch on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Arborist Nate Buckley of For the Love of Trees trims a snow-covered crabapple tree on Elmwood Avenue as heavy snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Worker Patrick Long from Buffalo Place shovels snow while preparing the Rotary Rink in Fountain Plaza for its season opening this weekend on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers Patrick Long, left, and Xavier Morales from Buffalo Place shovel snow while preparing the Rotary Rink in Fountain Plaza for its season opening this weekend on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A snowplow clears the streets in the Elmwood Village on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Amber Coe's dog Hershey looks on as Coe loads her tractor-trailor with food at the Walmart in Springville prior to making her way back to North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A car sits in a ditch in Orchard Park, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
John Arbogast snowblows his driveway as a village plow clears the sidewalks along Mill Street in Springville on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A car sits in a ditch along Route 219 in Orchard Park, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Snow plows along Route 219 in Orchard Park, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A tractor starts to get covered in snow in West Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Gary Maybach works on a snowblower in his small engine shop in Colden.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Traffic is slow on Pine Street in East Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A Village of East Aurora maintenance worker tries to keep the intersection walkways clear of snow on Main Street in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A Village of East Aurora maintenance worker tries to keep the intersection walkways clear of snow on Main Street in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Several vintage toy replicas used for holiday decorations sit on of the lawn of the Fisher-Price plant in East Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Dr. Doodle, a giant replica of the 1931 wooden duck, is partially obscured by fresh snow on the lawn of the Fisher-Price plant in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A motorist drives north on Girdle Road in East Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A basketball hoop looks like it may be out of commission for a few months on a lawn in Elma on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A motorist trusts the windshield-wiping blades to do the job as the snow continues to fall in East Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A Village of East Aurora plow truck salts Pine Street.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Zach Keller, a brand manager at 42 North Brewing in East Aurora, sets the company's new Confucious Wild Ale Apricot Sour beer and bottle in the snow in front of the Pine Street location to take a photograph in anticipation of the beer's release.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Zach Keller, a brand manager at 42 North Brewing in East Aurora, sets the company's new Confucious Wild Ale Apricot Sour beer and bottle in the snow in front of the Pine Street location to take a photograph in anticipation of the beer's release.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A snowplow and a sidewalk plow clear the snow on North Buffalo Street in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Branches start to get covered in snow in Glenwood.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Crews clear the snow from the sidewalk on North Buffalo Street in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
White tail deer forage among the gravestones as a light snow falls in Forest Lawn.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Zoo grounds cre member Melanie Anderson clears leaves along Parkside Avenue, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo Zoo grounds crew members Laura Hribik, left, and Mike Isaacs clear leaves along Parkside Avenue.
