This is their house-brewed pale ale called This Is Not a Pale Ale. It was named in response to a sign outside the bar on the street that says This Is Not a Street.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gene McCarthy's is at 75 Hamburg St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A group of coworkers and friends enjoy beer and wings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a double order of the Sheffield Wings which is made with a house dry rub.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Ronnie Damerski has been coming to Gene McCarthy's for 45 years, and he has his own chair at the bar with his name on it.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Ronnie Damerski has been coming to Gene McCarthy's for 45 years, and he has his own chair at the bar with his name on it.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Having dinner from left are George Wanner of Buffalo, his granddaughter Sydney Metzger of Hamburg, and Alex Staszczyk of Hamburg.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Gene McCarthy's is at 75 Hamburg St.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Krista Szafraniec, left, and Joe Schuman of South Buffalo have a couple of beers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the original tin ceiling.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Stickers from beer suppliers all over the country cover the cooler.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A photo of Jackie Donnelly hangs over the bar. Donnelly was a lightweight boxer from 1958-1963. After he retired from boxing, he used to come into Gene McCarthy's every morning for lunch. He's a legend at the place.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A sign hangs over the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Emmi Sauls pours a beer for a customer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A photo of Gene and Mary McCarthy, the original owners, hangs over the bar. They opened in 1963.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
All their beers on tap except for Guinness are brewed in house. On the right is their pale ale called This Is Not A Pale Ale in response to a sign outside the bar on the street that says This Is Not a Street.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Visual proof of the sign outside the restaurant-bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Emmi Sauls pours a This Is Not a Pale Ale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is their mug club rack.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kevin Nolan hangs out with Natalie Barrea, left, and Heidi Barrea, right.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Brian Kirchmyer, head brewer for Old First Ward Brewing Company, gets a sample from the Kolsch, their German style wheat beer.
Share this article