FANCHER, Margaret E. (Shoup)

Age 88, of Hamburg, NY. November 26, 2018. Wife of the late Theodore Fancher; devoted mother of Sharon (Tony) Masterjohn, Eileen (Gregory) Giglia, Carol (Terry) Johnson, Michael (Carole) Fancher, and Barbara (Scott) Davis; sister of Charles (Karen) and the late Robert and Richard Shoup and Katherine Luderman; also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church, Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Ronald McDonald House. Mrs. Fancher taught kindergarten in the Frontier School District for over 30 years and was a member of Hamburg Village Pool Senior Group. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com