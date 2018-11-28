EOANNOU, Pauline (Andromidas)

November 25, 2018 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Angelo T. Eoannou; dearest mother of Thomas G. (Susan) Eoannou, Carol (David) Williams, Susan (Marcus) DeVoe and Stephen G. Eoannou; loving grandmother of Zoe Williams, Nicholas and Elena Eoannou; dear sister of the late Louis Andromidas, the late Stephen G. Andromidas and the late Helen (nee Andromidas) Balasis; also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Drive), in Kenmore, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (Delaware and Utica) on Saturday at 10 AM. All are asked to assemble at the Church. Interment will follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Sunday School. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com